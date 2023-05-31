Golden Gala, Marcell Jacobs still misses his debut in the 100

Still physical problems for the blue, after the forfeit in Rabat. At this point the debut could be in Paris on June 9th
Another forfeit, another disappointment for Marcell Jacobs, who after missing the debut in Rabat, also says “no” to the Diamond League in Florence, where on Friday evening he should have met the American Fred for the first time since the Tokyo Games Kerley, Olympic runner-up and reigning 100m world champion. The duel, however, is once again postponed. Five days ago it was “a slight lumbar-sacral block” that stopped the blue, for which a consultation in Munich with the luminary Hans-Wilhelm Muller-Wohlfahrt was necessary.
“The recovery process from the problem that emerged in recent days – the athletic federation reports – has not yet been fully completed”. And so in the evening the staff of the blue sprinter confirmed the decision. Now Jacobs, scheduled, should aim for the fourth stage of the Diamond League in Paris, on June 9th.
May 30, 2023 (change May 30, 2023 | 22:14)
