Golden Gala, Marcell Jacobs still misses his debut in the 100

Another forfeit, another disappointment for Marcell Jacobs, who after missing the debut in Rabat, also says “no” to the Diamond League in Florence, where on Friday evening he should have met the American Fred for the first time since the Tokyo Games Kerley, Olympic runner-up and reigning 100m world champion. The duel, however, is once again postponed. Five days ago it was “a slight lumbar-sacral block” that stopped the blue, for which a consultation in Munich with the luminary Hans-Wilhelm Muller-Wohlfahrt was necessary.