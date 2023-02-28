Do you know what a “golden shower” is and is it safe?

There are so many different fetishes in intimate relationships today, but one is currently on the rise. “Golden shower” has recently become popular thanks to the psychological series “You” on Netflix, which has won millions of viewers worldwide.

As a result, Google searches for “gold shower” have increased by 41 percent in the past week alone, as people want to know what kind of fetish it is, especially among the younger population.

The series follows a charming and obsessive young man who is ready to do anything to enter the lives of the people he is fascinated by. The owner of the club, Adam Pratt performed a sexual twist, emphasizing the power dynamics in an intimate but also ordinary relationship.

To help those intrigued by the scene, relationship expert Pippa Murphy explained what the golden shower is and why people love it.

“Some people enjoy the feeling of urine on their bodies, in their mouths or elsewhere. People might think that golden showers are disgusting or even dangerous, but they are actually quite common among some couples, especially those who are into fetishes,” she explained on the beginning. But why do people like the “golden shower”?

“Golden shower can be exciting part of foreplay or part of intimate play between two partners. They can help relieve stress or help one partner feel more relaxed before engaging in intimacy. If you’re the one peeing, you might like the feeling of the other person dominating you,” Marfi explained, adding that some enjoy it because it turns them on sexually.

Is it safe?

“Mostly yes, as urine is 95% water. However, what many people are not aware of is that urine is not sterile. If there is an infection, it can cause a urinary tract infection, which is why it’s important to discuss your io your partner’s intentions”, the tips are expert for the end.

The summary is that if one of the partners has any urinary tract, bladder, bacterial or fungal infection, or is infected with HPV, this fetish should remain just an unfulfilled fantasy.

And would you try the “golden shower” or maybe you have done it by now?

