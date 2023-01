Listen to the audio version of the article

US bank Goldman Sachs expects to cut up to 3,200 jobs, fewer than initially indicated, and the announcement could come as early as this week. A source close to the dossier said so, confirming what was reported in the press. “We’ll have to downsize a bit,” CEO David Solomon said at a conference organized by the Wall Street Journal in early December. In mid-December, the first press reports had spoken of 4,000 layoffs.