Golf 1 sold for 13,000 euros | Magazin

The most famous car tinsmith in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Visočak Asim Vranac aka Tica, who is recovering from a serious car accident, decided to sell his tin pet.

Namely, it is a red Golf 1, produced in 1987 with the original 95,000 kilometers on the clock. The price is a dizzying 13,000 euros, it says Black breaking latest news.

He found a buyer for his Golf in record time.

“I sold the car for as much as I wrote. If you don’t believe me, come, I’ll show you the money and the sales contract. I didn’t sell this car because I don’t have anything to eat in the house. This is all mine. Only the bills are at least 500 euros. 1,500 euros are the rims themselves”, said Asim.

