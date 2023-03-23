Nacon and Deadalic Entertainment today announced that the highly anticipated action-stealth game The Lord of the Rings: Gollum will come on 25 maggio. Based on JRR Tolkien’s Lord of the Rings trilogy, the game will take us on an epic journey through Middle-earth, in the company of Sméagol/Gollum.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is a narrative action-adventure, which will see us embark on a perilous journey as Gollum in search of the only thing that is of value to him. We will be able to climb, jump and move stealthily to overcome dangers or reach advantageous positions; Gollum is skilled and cunning, but split by a schizophrenic personality. It will be up to us whether we give in to Gollum’s dark side or follow Sméagol’s kinder, friendlier lead.

The announcement is accompanied by a trailer dedicated to the history of the game; here it is below.