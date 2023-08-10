“Gomorrah” on the Rhine: the Arab-Lebanese clans go crazy in Germany. And the government is now thinking about anti-terrorism laws

BERLIN – Even when Now Remmo tried to take up a legal business, could not resist the temptation to break the law. During the refugee crisis, the head of Berlin’s infamous Remmo clan opened a reception center. But to fill the beds of migrants he unleashed his street urchins to break into furniture stores. They stole mattresses in quantity.

For almost forty years, Germany has witnessed almost helpless the criminal raids of the so-called “clans”, real parallel societies where the law of retaliation and that of the Koran apply and where blood is more important than any social and moral code.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

