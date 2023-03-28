GoMoWorld arrives in Italy, the new application developed by entrepreneur and telecom operator Xavier Niel, owner of Monaco Telecom, Salt Mobile SA, eir Ireland and founder of Station F – the largest campus for startups in the world.

One step at a time.

GoMoWorld is an eSIM that is activated via the dedicated app of the same name and responds to the needs of those who need mobile data in international roaming.

How does it work

The app allows travelers from all over the world to connect quickly and easily in over 160 countries, without a SIM or a contract, at competitive prices.

Characteristics

• A very easy offer to access via a single application and eSIM

• Great rates in over 160 countries starting from €3.99

• A service that is easy to activate and available instantly via the App

A unique application for connected travelers thanks to the eSIM

GoMoWorld has developed an application that uses eSIM technology to quickly connect to the best local mobile networks in each country for Internet access. Starting at €3.99, customers will be able to enjoy global data without a physical SIM without ever having to worry about roaming limits or exceeding usage.

This application allows users to choose the most suitable offer from a number of Internet packages. Data packages are purchased upfront, with no subscriptions, contracts or hidden fees.

Among the most competitive rates available in 160 countries

The application provides access to numerous 4G and 5G networks in over 160 countries.

Through agreements with the best mobile networks in the world, GoMoWorld it’s available from Australia to Thailand to Morocco, and that’s just the beginning. New destinations and devices will be added as the service expands.

GoMoWorld adapts to all uses, from short holidays to longer stays, to guarantee the fairest price. Users can take advantage of unbeatable rates and stay connected while travelling.

Packages are available from €3.99 for 7 days of use until €19.99 for 30 days with data volumes determined by country.

Among the many destinations available, GoMoWorld currently offers some interesting offers including, by way of example, we point out:

UNITED STATES: 15GB of data for €19.99 valid for 30 days

15GB of data for €19.99 valid for 30 days MOROCCO: 300 MB for €3.99 valid for 7 days.

The application also offers other data packages, such as 2GB of data in the EU (including the UK and Switzerland).