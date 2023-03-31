The famous Argentinian football player Gonzalo Montiel is suspected of gang rape.

Source: Profimedia/Pablo Morano/BSR Agency

Argentinian football player gonzalo montijel, the scorer of the last penalty in the penalty shootout of the World Cup final in Qatar, is another in a series of athletes who have recently been accused of sexual abuse. The lawyer of the alleged victim confirmed this on Thursday, explaining that the rape, for which he is accused, happened on January 1, 2019, during the celebration of his birthday, which was also the New Year’s celebration.

“The alleged act of rape occurred on January 1, 2019, during Montiel’s birthday party, and consisted of sexual assault with multiple penetrations at his home”the Spanish “Marka” reports the words of the hired lawyer Rakel Ermida for the “Desetka” radio station.

After the indictment, it was expanded because the alleged victim received death threats from the circle of close footballers, and she was even threatened by the footballer’s mother. The two were otherwise in a short relationship and she arrived at the party with an invitation to meet her family, and everything changed after she had two drinks. By the way, she is a model who does not consume alcohol, and for four years she remained silent about the terrible crime that happened in the house of the then River Plate football player.

From the summer of 2021, Montiel is a member of Sevilla, for whom he signed for 11 million euros, and in the meantime he also became a world champion, playing a very important role at the World Cup in Qatar. Three days ago, he scored the first goal for Argentina against Curaçao.