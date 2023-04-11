by ilovepalermocalcio.com – 4 hours ago

Ivan Marconi spoke at the press conference at the end of the drawn match against Cosenza. Here are his words: “Tonight didn’t go the way we wanted, we’re sorry but we still brought home a draw against a…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Palermo-Cosenza, Marconi: «Good at keeping a clean sheet, good draw against in-form opponent» appeared 4 hours ago in the online newspaper ilovepalermocalcio.com».