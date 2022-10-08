Good for gold!U.S. professor says Fed is raising rates too fast, recession risk is extremely high



Jeremy Siegel, professor emeritus of finance at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, said the Fed is raising interest rates too fast and if it continues to do so, the risk of a recession in the U.S. economy will be “extremely high.”

“They should have started tightening earlier, earlier,” he said in an interview on Friday. “But now I’m worried they’re hitting the brakes too hard.”

Siegel said he was one of the first to warn about the Fed’s “inflation policy” in 2020 and 2021, but “the pendulum has swung too far in the other direction.”

“If the Fed keeps tightening as they say it is, or even keeps raising rates early next year, the risk of a U.S. recession is very high,” he said.

Official data, which typically lag by a month, may not immediately show what is happening in the real economy, he said. Much of the inflation has passed, and now the biggest threat is recession, not inflation.

Siegel said he believes current rates are high enough to bring inflation down to 2% and that the final rate should be between 3.75% and 4%.

In September, the Fed raised its benchmark interest rate again by 0.75 percentage points to a range of 3% to 3.25%, the highest level since early 2008. The Fed also hinted that the terminal rate could be as high as 4.6% in 2023.

“I think that’s too high, and it’s really going to force a contraction in the economy given the lag in policy,” Siegel said.

FedWatch, which tracks bets on federal funds futures by CME Group, put a 58.3 percent chance of hitting its target range of 4.5% to 4.75% in February next year.

Siegel also said that if it were up to him, he would raise rates by 50 basis points in November and wait and see. If commodity prices start to rise and the money supply increases, the Fed will have to do more. But his sense is that when he looks at sensitive commodity prices, asset prices, home prices, and even rental prices, he sees a decline, not an increase.

But not everyone agrees. Kansas City Fed President Thomas Hoenig said rates need to stay higher for longer.

“My personal view is that you have to raise interest rates. If inflation is 8 percent, you need to raise interest rates even higher,” Honig said in an interview.

He added: “They need to stay at that level and not exit too early to avoid inflation again, say in the second or third quarter of 2023.”

Based on the above news, it can be seen that if the U.S. economy faces a very high recession risk due to the Fed raising interest rates too fast, it may lead to a rise in risk aversion in the market, which is beneficial to the price of gold.

