Original title: Good news spreads frequently, and solid results demonstrate the true meaning of China-Africa cooperation

As the end of the year draws to a close, China-Africa cooperation has delivered another good news. The opening of the second container terminal in the port of Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire will consolidate the position of the port of Abidjan in West Africa as a hub port and help local economic and social development; the completion of the Maliguina hydropower station will make up for the national power gap in Mali and improve electricity consumption The tense situation; the completion of the first phase of the Lagos light rail blue line project in Nigeria is expected to greatly improve the traffic conditions along the line and facilitate people’s travel… In the last month of 2022, three new achievements are the epitome of China-Africa deepening infrastructure cooperation. The practical cooperation between China and Africa has added a new footnote, demonstrating the sincerity of China-Africa cooperation.

In today’s world, the geopolitical situation is tense and the global economic recovery is difficult. No matter how the international situation changes, China and Africa’s original aspiration, determination and drive to seek win-win cooperation remain unchanged. China has always adhered to the concept of sincerity, amity and sincerity and the correct concept of righteousness and interests, and has carried out practical cooperation with African countries in various fields, closely combining Africa’s independent and sustainable development with China‘s own development, bringing tangible benefits to the people of both sides.

The true meaning of China-Africa cooperation is reflected in “urgent people’s urgency”. China‘s foothold has always been to help African countries solve the “pain points” of development, and backward infrastructure is the “bottleneck” for African countries to achieve development. Since the establishment of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, Chinese companies have used various funds to help African countries add and upgrade infrastructure such as railways, roads, bridges, and ports. “China-Africa cooperation is pragmatic.” Peter Kagvanga, director of the African Policy Research Institute in Kenya, said that with the help of China, the level of infrastructure connectivity on the African continent has been further improved, and it is now more convenient for African countries to carry out trade cooperation. It has promoted a more rational flow and allocation of resources and production factors in the African continent.

The true meaning of China-Africa cooperation is reflected in “deep and practical”, and the results of practical cooperation are all over the land of Africa. In the past month, the Nigerian Agricultural Technology Demonstration Center project aided by China was officially handed over. China‘s modern agricultural technology will help Nigeria improve crop production and agricultural modernization level; Star Times, a Chinese multinational media group, broadcast on the local TV channel run by itself in Kenya A local TV series invested and produced by the company has built a bridge between the people of China and Kenya; the Mauritius RMB clearing bank service was officially launched, which not only facilitates cross-border transactions between China and Mauritius, but also further deepens financial cooperation between the two sides… Various fields in China and Africa The frequent news of cooperation fully proves that after decades of hard watering, China-Africa cooperation has flourished and grown into a towering tree.

The true meaning of China-Africa cooperation is reflected in the “people-to-people relationship”. Whether China-Africa cooperation is good or not, African countries and people have the most say. Some time ago, the results of a survey released by the British Youguan Research Company showed that people in African countries have significantly improved their favorability towards China. The vast majority of respondents in Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, and Egypt believe that China has a positive impact on international affairs. The results of this poll prove once again that China-Africa cooperation has brought tangible benefits to the African people, and has been sincerely welcomed and fully recognized by the African people. As Tuju, General Secretary of the Jubilee Party in Kenya, said, China has always been a reliable friend of Kenya and Africa, and an important spokesperson for the interests and voices of underdeveloped countries.

China is the largest developing country in the world, and Africa is the continent with the most developing countries. China and Africa help each other on the road to economic development and national rejuvenation, which not only conforms to the fundamental interests of both sides, but also contributes to promoting global sustainable development. important meaning. With the economic growth and social progress of African countries, the traditional friendship between China and Africa is following the track of “truth, affinity and sincerity”, benefiting Africa, China, and the world in a wider field, wider scope, deeper level and higher degree.

The year 2023 will usher in the tenth anniversary of the introduction of the policy concept of truthfulness, affinity and sincerity towards Africa and the correct concept of righteousness and benefit. The reason why China-Africa relations have become stronger over time is precisely because the two sides uphold correct concepts and adhere to correct principles to handle mutual relations and promote mutual cooperation. Looking forward to the future, China will continue to uphold the concept of sincerity, amity and sincerity and the correct concept of righteousness and interests, and jointly build the “Belt and Road” with African countries with high quality, implement global development initiatives and global security initiatives, and help African countries realize the sustainable development of the United Nations in 2030 at an early date The Agenda and the African Union’s “Agenda 2063” have made new contributions to promoting the building of a community with a shared future for mankind. (Kim Jong）