Goodbye Microsoft mice and keyboards, long live the Surface brand

Microsoft announced the stop to the production of PC accessories under its own brand in favor of that Surface. This is a rather important change, above all because, at least for the moment, no mention was made of prices.

Basically, Microsoft-branded mice, webcams, keyboards and other peripherals on the market will be sold while supplies last. From now on, the only solutions to be produced will be those of the Surface range, even if the Redmond house has not clarified what the strategy will be.

The doubts concern in particular the peripherals in the entry-level range for which Microsoft is particularly known. Accessible solutions have been one of the company’s strengths since 1983, when it released its first mouse sold in combination with Word and Notepad.


Unlike the Microsoft branded range, the Surface brand is positioned in the premium segment of the market with significantly higher prices. Obviously the characteristics of the products also change, but what today is identified as a professional symbol leaves no room for cheap solutions.

Going forward, we will focus on our portfolio of Surface accessories for Windows PCs. We will continue to offer a range of Surface-branded PC accessories, including mice, keyboards, pens, docks, adaptive accessories and more” he has declared Dan Laycockcommunication manager di Microsoft, a The Verge.

It therefore appears evident that the aforementioned portfolio will be expanded with new products that will complement those already known aimed at professionals. However, the question of prices will be of particular relevance in a market that has experienced a sharp contraction in this first part of 2023. Just the turnover linked to devices, which in addition to Surface include HoloLens, Xbox and precisely PC accessories, is dropped by 30%.

