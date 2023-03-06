Citizenship income can be requested until 31 August 2023 and in any case it can only be disbursed until the end of the year. This can be read in the draft text on the new subsidy against poverty which will be called Mia, a measure of social inclusion, and will replace the Income, a provision in 12 articles which effectively separates the audience between families with over 60s, minors or disabled people and those without these categories.

Even minors aged at least 16 will be required to participate actively, train and work in the new subsidy against poverty if they are not engaged in a course of study. This is what emerges from the draft reform of the Rdc. In Mia, “all members of the family unit who are adults or minors who have fulfilled their school obligations” are required to comply with this obligation. The beneficiaries of Mia over 60 are excluded from the obligation, as well as members with disabilities. Components with care responsibilities (children under three years of age or seriously disabled people) can be exempted from the obligation.



The new Citizenship Income will be called Mia: Active Inclusion Measure

In the new subsidy against poverty, minors will be excluded from the equivalence scale and will be entitled, if they take advantage of the single and universal allowance, of 50 euros per month in Mia in a fixed amount. This can be read in the draft reform of the Citizenship Income. “The parameter of the equivalence scale – reads the draft – is equal to 1 for the first adult member of the family nucleus and is increased by 0.4 for each additional adult member who does not use the single and universal allowance, up to a maximum of 2.1 and further raised to 2.2 in the presence of members in a condition of serious disability or non-self-sufficiency.The members who are minors or adults who make use of the single and universal check are not counted in the equivalence scale and, for each of they, a monthly amount of the MIA is recognized in a fixed amount, equal to 50 euros. Furthermore, the members are not counted in the equivalence scale for the entire period in which they reside in structures with a total public charge”.

CGIL, concern and perplexity about draft reform – The CGIL expresses “concern and perplexity” about the draft reform of the Citizenship Income which introduces a new subsidy against poverty which should be called Mia, Measure for active inclusion. “We do not share the method and the merits – explains the confederal secretary Daniela Barbaresi – we have not been called to an important match that would require an in-depth discussion. We are in a delicate situation with inflation which is advancing and above all affects families in a situation of poverty, the theme is a priority. As for the merits – he continues – poverty is a complex phenomenon, it is not enough to take charge of it from an economic point of view. There is housing problems, educational poverty, we need an overall take charge The economic aspect should also be clarified. From the first reading, the judgment is not positive”.

Freni, with Mia we are going from subsidies to active policies – “Mia was born from the desire to resolve the issue of active policies and to shift what is now a subsidy to the issue of active policy. So, obviously, it’s not a reverse. It was said that the Citizenship Income would be changed. It was said that a measure would be imagined that would allow those who cannot work to be supported and those who do not want to work to be forced to work, if they want to. And this is being done. With Mia there will be, within certain limits , with certain possibilities, the competition between work and basic income”. This was stated by Federico Freni, undersecretary of the Ministry of Economy, speaking to Agorà Rai Tre.

Tridico: ‘It’s a mistake to take it away from those who don’t have a job’ – “For the so-called non-employable, little changes, the citizen’s income is confirmed to be fundamental in the fight against poverty. There was work to be done on active policies, on everything around the measure and this seems to me to go into the right direction”. This is what the president of INPS Pasquale Tridico said on 24 Mattino on Radio 24, in an initial assessment of the possible reform of the basic income in the pipeline by the Meloni government. Tridico also underlined that “the minimum income is a measure envisaged by the European Union, all those who are below a certain threshold must have an income. Italy will have to deal with the directives of the European Commission on the minimum income , allow those who, despite not finding work, lose their income. It actually seems to me a major criticality”. “We have many inactive people and we have inclusion projects that are often not carried out by Municipalities and employment centers – he underlined again – here it seems to me that there is a very strong push in this direction”.

Codacons, so far it has cost 27.8 billion – Citizenship income has cost the state coffers 27.8 billion euros to date. This was stated by Codacons, commenting on the government’s decision to replace the subsidy with Mia, a measure of social inclusion. Analyzing the official INPS data, it turns out that the citizen’s income, from its entry into force in March 2019 to today, together with the citizen’s pension, has cost a total of 27.8 billion euros – explains the Codacons – In detail, in its first year of life, subsidies for 3.9 billion euros were disbursed, which benefited 1.1 million families and 2.7 million Italians. In 2020, expenditure on the RDC rose to 7.14 billion euros (1.57 million households, 3.69 million people) to reach 8.79 billion in 2021. Last year the subsidy cost the State 7.99 billion euros and was destined for 3.66 million Italians. The average monthly amount disbursed to beneficiaries of Citizenship Income has increased over the years by +12%, going from 492 euros in 2019 to 551 euros in 2022 – analyzes the Codacons. With reference to the last year (2022), the region with the most families with at least one month’s salary was Campania with 353,795 households that received the Income, 877,115 people involved and a higher average allowance (617.16 euros). Over 300,000 families have had at least one month’s salary in Sicily as well. “The Citizenship Income cost a total of around 1,078 euros to every Italian family that financed the measure with its own money – explains the president Carlo Rienzi – Without going into the merits of political issues, we undoubtedly believe it is necessary to intervene on this subsidy in order to overcome the critical issues but above all to avoid those abuses and imbalances that have characterized the citizen’s income up to now.It is important that any new measure being studied by the Government provides for a close fight against scams and illegalities which, in terms of subsidies, weigh on the entire community and on public coffers”.

The basic income changes and doubles: the subsidy against poverty, according to the advances reported by Corriere della Sera on the measure being studied by the Ministry of Labour, should be different according to the family situation both in terms of amount and duration. Families without employable people should take a higher amount and have it for longer while families with employable people should have a maximum of 375 euros per month (against the current 500) and a maximum for one year against 18 months for poor families without employable. The new measure should be called Mia (Active Inclusion Measure) and start in August. A squeeze should also come on the Isee roof to be entitled to the subsidy which should drop to 7,200 euros from the current 9,360.

According to the advances of the Corriere there will still be a tightening on the subsidy also for families without employable people. For these, the reduction of the contribution for the rent, currently set at a maximum of 280 euros per month, could arrive, but also the reduction of the duration of the check after the first request. At the moment, the citizenship income can be requested without limits only by waiting a month between one application and another (the duration for each application if the family conditions do not change is 18 months) while the new measure could provide for the reduction of the duration for the second application at one year. For families with employable people, the duration should drop to one year for the first application and six months for the second. If you then want to make a third application, you will have to wait a year and a half. The new system should be designed to push people as much as possible to look for a job by extending the possibility of maintaining the allowance against salaries of up to 3,000 euros a year to all types of dependent work. The new measure should also review the requirement on the years of residence in Italy necessary to obtain the subsidy, bringing them from 10 to 5, thus responding to the requests of the European Union and should modify the equivalence scale which has produced disparities in favor of households with only one component and to the detriment of large families (the first component is now worth one compared to 0.2 for minors).