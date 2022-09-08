A rainbow colored the sky above both Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle in the darkest hours, when the BBC’s tones turned solemn and live reporters began to dress in black. The rainbow belongs to everyone but it is also the symbol of a movement that has seen in the Queen a sovereign attentive to the rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer (lgbtq +) people.

Queen Elizabeth is dead, the announcement from Balmoral. Carlo: "It's a great pain".



Five historical moments

Already in 2021 Elizabeth II took sides against the so-called “reparative therapies”, or sexual reconversion. It is the unscientific practices that consider sexual orientation to be modifiable. Generally, people who have internalized homophobia and the prejudices that permeate society are driven by the religion of “Pray that passes you”. In the United Kingdom, the Queen sided against: “Measures will be taken to address racial and ethnic disparities and ban conversion therapies.”

In June 2018, during Pride Month, she wore a fuchsia hat on Ladies Day at Royal Ascot. But one detail caught the attention of journalists, points out the reference portal of the lgbtq + community Gay.it: «The small, almost imperceptible rainbow details of the decorative roses». That it was a tribute to the battles of the rainbow movement

In 2017, during a touching speech in Parliament, he took sides against discrimination based on sexual orientation: “The British government – he declared – is committed to tackling the gender wage gap and all discrimination based on ethnicity, disability and ‘sexual orientation’.

2013 is the year of the approval of the egalitarian marriage: the Queen made history with her own stamp of approval on the rule that legalized same-sex weddings in the United Kingdom, particularly in England and Wales. The “Marriage Bill” thus gave homosexual couples the opportunity to celebrate their union with both a civil and religious ceremony. Unforgettable the cover of the communist newspaper the poster: «Gay save the Queen».

Going back over the years, it is worth mentioning the conversion into law of the abolition of the crime of homosexuality in 1967.

Gaynet association: let the Italian right learn from you

“Although she belonged to a generation that grew up with the idea of ​​homosexuality as a crime, Elizabeth II of England was able to grasp the best of historical and social changes while she was alive.” Thus Rosario Coco, president of the Gaynet association, in a note. “In addition to the first document against discrimination addressed to Commonwealth countries, we remember her Royal assent to egalitarian marriage in 2013 and the clear position against conversion treatments in 2021, the so-called restorative therapies, defined as real instruments of torture by United Nations against lgbtiq + people. If the Italian right understood even half of her ideas, she would be less reactionary and anti-European than she is today, that is, more to the right than a monarchy ”.