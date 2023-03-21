Goodyear has presented the latest addition to its range of tires for urban mobility. It’s called URBANMAX COMMUTER (pictured), which completes the Goodyear range dedicated to municipalities. The tire was developed specifically for vehicles operating on intercity routes for the growing transportation needs of commuters.

URBANMAX COMMUTER is suitable to be equipped on any type of vehicle. Goodyear’s Electric Drive Ready philosophy certifies that the latest generation tires are suitable for use on electric, hybrid and traditional combustion vehicles. This represents a logistical advantage for dealers who can have in stock a single tire suitable for each type of vehicle. The new URBANMAX COMMUTER is a tire that meets the requirements of new electric vehicles. This makes it an excellent solution for all those fleets that are transitioning from conventional to electric engines. URBANMAX COMMUTER, just to give an example, ensures a very high axle load capacity1 of 8 t (load index 156/149) – as required by modern electric buses.

In addition to being optimized for the technical requirements of modern buses, the Goodyear URBANMAX COMMUTER tire was designed with particular attention to the evolution of the European context of urban mobility, which has the objective of reducing CO2 emissions. Park and ride services have seen an increase in demand thanks to efforts by cities to reduce traffic jams and improve air quality. This tire features a stronger sidewall construction, which increases resistance to wear and damage, improves sustainability and durability of the tire casing, as well as ensuring a more comfortable ride for passengers.

An RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) chip is incorporated into the URBANMAX COMMUTER, which allows you to manage your tires more efficiently. Fleet managers therefore receive precise information on the condition of the tires and can thus optimize casing management – ​​reducing routine maintenance times. The tire also features “IntelliMax” grooves to reduce tread wear and improve traction and stability.