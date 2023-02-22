Il Vodafone group announced the expansion of its partnership with Google in three strategic areasconcerning messaging services on mobile devices, Google Pixel devices and the Vodafone TV platform.

This partnership will bring significant benefits to Vodafone customers, including anmodern and interactive messaging experiencethe introduction of Google Pixel devices in Vodafone stores and theusing Android TV as a platform preferred for Vodafone TV services in nine countries.

Messaging Google Jibe Cloud

As for messaging, Vodafone will use the Google Jibe Cloud service to support the use of the Rich Communications Services (RCS) messaging protocol, which includes support for high-quality photos and videos, read receipts, group messaging and improved encryption for one-to-one chats, ensuring the highest level of data privacy and security. This service will concern both Vodafone and Vodafone Business customers, offering the latter the possibility of communicating with consumers through engaging conversations and enabling innovative experiences for dedicated services and sales.

Smartphone Pixel

As for Google’s Pixel devices, Vodafone will introduce the Pixel 7, Pixel Watch and Pixel Buds in its stores, allowing Vodafone customers to use them with Vodafone’s 5G coverage. Vodafone and Google will also improve the experience of other connected devices, including the Pixel Watch, through the Vodafone mobile network and OneNumber service.

Vodafone TV

Finally, regarding the Vodafone TV platform, Vodafone will use Android TV as its preferred platform, giving customers the ability to access thousands of apps and games available on Google Play through the Vodafone TV interface.

Ultimately, the collaboration between Vodafone and Google will allow Vodafone customers to access new messaging experiences, Google Pixel devices and apps on Vodafone TV, all while guaranteeing the highest quality, privacy and data security. This agreement demonstrates the willingness of both companies to offer their customers the best possible services, taking advantage of Vodafone’s technological innovation and network coverage.