The EU Court today confirmed the decision by which the Commission ruled that Google has imposed illegal restrictions on Android mobile device manufacturers and mobile network operators in order to consolidate the dominant position of its search engine. The same court also confirmed the € 4.125 billion fine imposed on the company by Brussels.

The amount set by the Court sees a reduction of 5% from the 4,343 which had been decided by the Commission, with the highest fine ever imposed in Europe by a competition supervisory authority. The reduction is due to the cancellation of the decision in the part in which the agreements for the distribution of turnover by portfolio are considered an abuse.

The three contested restrictions

The Commission launched a procedure on Google regarding Android 2 in April 2015, deciding the sanction for abuse of dominant position in July 2018. Three restrictions that emerged were: requiring mobile phone manufacturers to pre-install mobile applications. search (Google Search) and navigation (Chrome) to have the operating license of its sales portal (Play Store). Condition the granting of operating licenses on Google Search and Play Store to a commitment not to sell devices with versions of the Android operating system without Google’s approval. And finally, to make the reimbursement of part of the advertising revenue to mobile device manufacturers and mobile network operators subject to the commitment to renounce the pre-installation of a competing generic search service on a predetermined portfolio of devices.

The General Court confined itself only to annulling the decision in so far as it found that the agreements for the sharing of turnover by portfolio would, in themselves, constitute an abuse. Two months and ten days after the notification, Google will be able to appeal the decision.

Google disappointment

“We are disappointed that the Court has not annulled the decision in full. Android has created more choice for everyone, not less, and supports thousands of successful companies in Europe and around the world »: said a spokesperson for Google.