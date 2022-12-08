Listen to the audio version of the article

The operator of a search engine must de-index the information included in the indexed content when the requestor demonstrates that it is manifestly inaccurate. Furthermore, the proof of the error does not necessarily have to result from a judicial decision obtained against the site publisher.

This was decided by the Court of Justice of the European Union intervening on the right to cancellation (‘right to be forgotten’) at the request of two executives of a group of investment companies who asked Google to de-index the results, after a search of their own names with links to articles, critically presenting the group’s investment model.

In its ruling, the Court recalls that the right to personal data protection is not an absolute right, but must be considered in relation to its social function and balanced with other fundamental rights, in accordance with the principle of proportionality. However, the right to freedom of expression and information cannot be taken into account if any part of the information included in the indexed content is found to be inaccurate. The Court emphasizes that it is for the person requesting de-referencing to demonstrate the manifest inaccuracy of the information. To avoid placing an excessive burden on such a person capable of undermining the effectiveness of the right to de-listing, he is only required to provide evidence that he can reasonably be required to seek, the Court also notes in Luxembourg. It is therefore not required to produce, right from the pre-litigation stage, a judicial decision obtained against the publisher of the website in question, even in the form of a decision adopted in the interim proceedings.

As regards, on the other hand, the obligations and responsibilities incumbent on the operator of the search engine, the Court considers that the latter, in order to verify, following a request for de-referencing, whether content can continue to be included in the list of results of searches carried out using its search engine, must be based on all the rights and interests at stake as well as on all the circumstances of the case.

It cannot be required to play an active role in the search for elements not substantiated by the request for de-referencing, to determine its validity: the person requesting de-referencing must present relevant and sufficient evidence, suitable to corroborate his request and capable of demonstrating the manifestly incorrect nature of the information included in the indexed content, the operator of the search engine is obliged to grant this request.