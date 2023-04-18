Google is developing a new search engine with artificial intelligence | MobIT

Image generation, learning new languages, search prediction and song search are just some of the features that the new Google search engine will have.

Source: SmartLife / Ilija Baošić

Facing strong competition from companies Microsoft i OpenAI, Google is reportedly rushing to create a brand new internet browser powered by artificial intelligence. According to early information, the company is in the early stages of developing a new service that will try to predict what we want to search for.

Among the functions that will be found in the new search, we will have the opportunity to see Thursday bot which can answer a variety of questions, even those related to software engineering and generating code snippets. The company is also experimenting with a feature that would help us find songs based on conversations with a chatbot, and more than 160 people are currently employed to develop the entire solution.

Other plugins include a Chrome feature called “Searchalong”. With it, the chatbot will be able to scan the pages we read and offer contextual information. For example, if we are looking for accommodation at Airbnb platformwe will be able to ask Google to tell us what is interesting to see nearby.

GIFI i Tivoli Tutor are additional experimental functions that will allow us to generate images, that is, to employ a chatbot to learn a new language.

It’s still unknown when Google will launch the new search, but we do know that the existing search engine will be augmented with AI features next month, and the announcement of this should happen at the I/O 2023 event, which takes place on May 10.

See how artificial intelligence generates images based on a single sentence: