Google is reducing its famous employee benefits

Google, a US company with headquarters in California and many offices in various cities around the world, has been talking about itself for years as the best possible workplace. In addition to being an environment described as creative, meritocratic and stimulating, it notoriously offers employees a series of benefits and services, as well as welcoming and comfortable facilities.

The idea behind this philosophy, also common to other companies in the technology sector, is that employee productivity is directly related to the pleasantness of the working environment. Google has historically taken this concept to the extreme, providing its employees with offices that not only catered to their wellness needs, but also pampered them in a way. Perks were provided such as a huge assortment of snacks, free massages, climbing walls or equipped corners for taking a nap.

Creating offices that turned into playgrounds for adults, complete with slides to get from floor to floor, caused employees to voluntarily extend their working hours and not consider offers from competing companies, in a market, such as that of the US technology sector, which is always looking for the best talent around. This oft-celebrated model of employee management has also been much questioned and accused of sugarcoating and masking the reality of an extremely competitive, stressful, and detrimental to the mental well-being of employees of American technology companies.

In short, in exchange for curious and attractive benefits, large companies have for years obtained much greater advantages in terms of production obtained by employees, who, also due to the substantial absence of trade unions, have adapted for a long time to very high work rhythms and pressures, which they produced billions of dollars in profits for the owners, executives and shareholders of those companies.

In recent years, in any case, Google and many other companies in the sector seem to have firmly decided on a progressive cut in the benefits and services guaranteed to employees: they remain numerous, but not as numerous and all-encompassing as they once were. So much so that the most critical of the employees, interviewed anonymously by some American media, claim that in a short time working for Google will no longer really be something special.

The cuts reported in recent months are of various kinds: they have affected the availability of muffins, dehydrated mangoes, specially flavored potato chips and special packs of M&M’s, or they have led to the limitation of the hours of the internal bars. In the last month a letter sent to all Google employees announced the reduction or cancellation of yoga and fitness courses, massage sessions, non-basic transport services (home-work) and increased the minimum time after which a computer laptop could be replaced. It’s not a trend seen only at Google: Meta, the company that owns Facebook and Instagram, has cut free laundry service and reduced the amount of snacks available in the last year, also prompting some complaints.

Nor is it just a recent trend: some employees have spoken anonymously to the news site Insider reporting that the cuts to corporate welfare would actually go on for years: the budget for the holidays, Christmas and beyond, would be progressively reduced to zero, the generous Christmas presents which at the beginning of the 1910s could consist of electronic gadgets or even in cash they have been replaced by donations to charities and sometimes definitively cancelled. Limitations have been imposed on business travel at the company’s expense between different workplaces (now they must be justified and authorised), as have the opportunities for team buildingwhich in the past involved luxurious or adventurous group trips.

In many cases the cuts took place in correspondence with the pandemic, for objective reasons of the impossibility of organizing trips, evenings and dinners: but then they became structural renunciations, according to the employees who spoke to the American media.

These are decisions that may seem minimal, obvious or sometimes ethically justified to observers not used to the working style of the large Californian technology companies. But they constitute a very radical change of direction for companies that until a few years ago organized private concerts for employees by artists such as Stevie Wonder and Maroon 5 (Google), free helicopter rides (Dropcam), or daily rounds of tequila shots at cocktail hour (WeWork).

The reasons for the cuts are only partly linked to a rationalization of costs, which in some cases has in any case proved to be necessary. Another reason is related to the different interpretation of the workplace: the pandemic and the so-called smart working have changed the concept of the office as a “new home” and remote working has become for some employees a benefit with which to replace the previous ones.

In other cases, the structures designed for employees all present at the same time in the office have been redesigned for the new needs, with a part of the workers who did not use them except occasionally. In addition, Alphabet, the company that controls Google, has proceeded with mass layoffs in recent months, like many other technology companies. In this sense, even if the price of dehydrated mango cannot be considered a decisive factor in the company’s financial statements, some renunciations can be seen as necessary signals, both in the face of layoffs and the large investments required in the technological field, and in particular in the sector of artificial intelligence.

Working conditions at Google remain considerably above average, employees point to the food available in the so-called micro-kitchens as one of the most appreciated benefits, while the company continues to profess its willingness to maintain itself as the “ideal” workplace.