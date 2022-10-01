Share All sharing options for: Google Pixel 7 Pro UK pre-orders get free Pixel Buds Pro headphones

IT House reported on October 1 that Google will hold a new product launch conference at 23:00 on October 6, Beijing time, to launch Pixel 7 / Pro series mobile phones and a variety of new accessories. Approaching the launch of new products, there are more and more revelations about Google’s Pixel 7 / Pro series of mobile phones. Today, a source brought the latest revelations.

According to @Roland Quandt, Google Pixel 7 Pro pre-orders will come with Google’s first smartwatch, the Pixel Watch. He stressed that this strategy may only work in certain countries, with a particular emphasis on the UK.

Unsurprisingly, the Pixel 7 series and Pixel Watch will be officially released on October 6 and will go on sale on October 18, while the smartwatch is expected to hit shelves on November 4.

IT House has reported that from the current information, the appearance of Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro basically continues the design of the current generation, equipped with the second-generation Tensor chip, and may bring the face unlock function that users expect.

The Google Pixel Watch features a round design with a solid crown, light green, black, and light purple straps and silver, brass, and black bodies. At the same time, the Pixel Watch smart watch adopts a quick-release design. Users can rotate the Pixel Watch smart watch to complete the disassembly and assembly of the strap, integrate the Fitbit function, and run Wear OS 3.

There are rumors that the Google Pixel Watch can be used for a day on a single charge, starting at $349 (about 2488 yuan) in the United States, and the cellular version is $399 (about 2845 yuan); while the Pixel 7 starts at $599 (about 4271 yuan) yuan), the Pro starts at $899 (about 6410 yuan), which is the same as last year and is relatively reasonable. It is expected that the starting price of these two mobile phones in Europe will also remain at 649 euros (about 4524 yuan) and 899 euros (about 6266 yuan).

In addition, @Quandt also revealed Google Pixel 7 pre-order bonuses. He said that it will be launched with the Pixel Buds Pro, which is priced at $199 (about 1,419 yuan) in the United States and 219 euros (about 1,526 yuan) in Europe. There are bright spots.

