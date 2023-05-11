Google Pixel 7a specs comparison | MobIT

Comparable price, flagship processor and cameras that will make customers have a difficult choice when buying a new phone.

The Samsung company has been reaping the success of its Galaxy A series for years, which is intended for all those who are looking for a great phone, but do not want to shell out too much money. However, there are not many who know that Google has had its A series of devices for a while now, but we have no doubt that they will hear now, as the company has just launched Pixel 7awhich is imposing itself as a very serious competition.

Unlike Galaxy A54 phone, which belongs to the upper middle class of devices, Pixel 7a it brings hardware that places it in the so-called “quasi-flagship” territory, because it uses a flagship processor, with compromises in other fields.

This means that Pixel 7a comes with the same Tensor G2 with the chipset that is also in the flagship Pixel 7 phones. If you haven’t had the chance to hear more about this processor, it is a chip designed by the company itself, which is made in the company’s production process. Samsung of 5 nm. In terms of strength, Tensor G2 is weaker than the popular one Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Qualcomm chipset, but it is certainly better than the solutions found in mid-range phones, and will provide excellent performance in everyday work, but also in the most difficult tasks.

Visually, Pixel 7a is very similar to its older brother, so in addition to the rounded edges of the phone, it brings a dual camera system that is located in a protruding horizontal strip on the back of the device, with a glass cutout. Although the edges are metal, we can see the first compromises in the design of the phone itself, because Google chose plastic instead of glass for the material of the back, but if you use protective cases, we doubt that this information will mean much to you.

The next compromise is the screen. It is a 6.1-inch OLED panel, with a resolution of 1,080 x 2,400 pixelsthat refresh rate up to 90 Hz. At first glance, it is clear that the display has larger frames than it is the case on Pixel 7 model, but there are also differences in specifications. Some of them are weaker lighting and the lack of HDR10+ content display, and the glass that protects the screen from falls and scratches is also different, so in this case the choice fell on Gorilla Glass 3a ne Victus

When it comes to cameras, though Pixel 7 it uses a 50MP main sensor, don’t let that fool you 64 MP on a cheaper model – it is an inferior solution, but not worse. Pixel phones are known for the great photos they take, so they will Pixel 7a be the right choice for everyone who likes to take pictures. In addition to the main sensor, it is also available 13 MP ultra-wide-angle cameraon which Google also saved money, because it does not use autofocus for the needs of macro photography.

Pixel 7a arrived with a battery capacity of 4,300 mAh, which is almost identical in size to the one on the Pixel 7 model, and we have no doubt that customers will have excellent autonomy at their disposal. However, the worst feature of this phone is definitely charging speed of only 18 Wwhich is worse than on some devices that are three times cheaper, so it will take about 2 hours to charge the phone.

With these compromises, Google managed to lower the price to 509 euros in Europewhich makes it a direct competitor of the Galaxy A54 model.

