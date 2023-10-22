Google Pixel 8 con Vodafone Smart Change

Since last October 12th in all Vodafone store of Italy the new Google Pixel range is available for Vodafone customers – consisting of smartphone Google Pixel 8 e Pixel 8 Pro and earphones Pixel Buds Pro – at an advantageous price and with the possibility of purchasing it in convenient instalments.

To complete the offer, the Google Pixel 7a and Pixel Buds A-series earphones are also available.

The Vodafone offer

Vodafone thus offers its customers a selection of the best technology on the market and the possibility of purchasing it with convenient solutions.

Through the Vodafone Smart Change program, the customer will also have the opportunity to deliver an old device to Vodafone stores – which can then have a second life through regeneration or recovery of materials – receiving a discount on the purchase of the new Google Pixel 8 device .

The initiative is part of the concrete actions that Vodafone is carrying out, both globally and in Italy, for an increasingly responsible use of technology and to invite customers to recycle and give new life to their old devices.

“The collaboration with Google confirms, once again, our role in being enablers of the best technology on the market which can express its potential thanks to the quality of our network” he said Lorenzo Forina, Chief Commercial Officer of Vodafone Italia. “A fast, stable and reliable Internet connection, together with Google’s high-tech devices, allows our customers to carry out essential daily activities. We want to give all people the opportunity to access the best technology in a simple, convenient and sustainable way.”

For more information: voda.it/googlepixel8pro

Share this article: