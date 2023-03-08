Work in the Android house never stops: Google continues its development and testing work on the new version of the green robot. In the last few hours BigG has released the seconda Developer Preview on Android 14. We know that this test version is only available for smartphone of Google home. Unlike the first Developer Preview, this DP2 of Android 14 seems to include a greater number of new features. Let’s go see them together:

With Emoji Lab you can create your own wallpapers

In the second DP of Android 14 we find important references to Emoji Lab. It is basically a tool integrated directly into the Pixel Launcher with which it will be possible create backgrounds totally customized. As you can see from the screenshots below, it will be possible to choose a base for the background and then add graphic elements.

New options for Settings

There are new options among the Settings of Android 14. Among the most interesting ones we find the possibility to customize the unit of measureil first day of the week and the number format of everything that is displayed on the smartphone. Also among the Settings we find a new section called NFC launch, for which no details on how it works are currently included. In addition, we also find an updated effect of animation upon pressing the various items in the Settings, for which you will see a halo with the rounded corners at the selected section. We also find similar news for the positioning of the option to customize the activation of gesture or navigation buttons. This is now inside the menu Display of Android Settings 14. Finally, the section has also been updated Privacy within the Settings. We find a new badge for the correct security verification, and the unification of the additional settings within the Privacy section.

News for wallpapers and At a Glance

Here comes the widely heralded new visualization background preview system, the one that previews the display of the background preview a full screen. This option will definitely be available with the Google Pixel Launcher. Other than that, the popular widget At a Glance by Google offers the ability to view information about a single lineinstead of two lines. Below is a practical example.

Notification LEDs are back!

This is perhaps one of the most interesting novelties of this DP of Android 14. The possibility of setting is back notification LED emulationa component that was present on the vast majority of Android devices a few years ago. The option implemented by Google is located in the menu Accessibility and will allow you to enable the flash upon receipt of notifications. If the flash is enabled and activated, the switch associated with the flashlight will also be highlighted to notify the user of the receipt of a new notification.

Preview for Back gesture

Google has implemented the predictive gesturethat is to say the preview of the interface when making the gesture for come back. As you can see from the short video below, this option is useful for understanding which screen you will return to by completing the gesture to go back.

New look for the media player

With the new DP of Android 14 Google has also updated the player multimediale. Specifically it was updated animation when interacting with the player from the lock screen, as well as the animations on pressing the have been updated buttons of the player.

In the same context, within the menu that collects the playback devices now we also find speakers and other playback-enabled devices that are nearby.

Clock customization coming soon

With Android 14 it will be possible customize your watch on the lock screen, this now seems certain. With the DP2 the option for customization has already been implemented, albeit still it is not active and working.

Monochrome theme for the Material You

With the new DP of Android 14 comes a detail monochrome theme with the Material You. So far we’ve been used to seeing hue-based theme customizations consistent with the system wallpaper. With this new theme, however, we see very simple black and white tones. This is a theme introduced in the context of theAccessibilitydesigned especially for users with visual impairments.

Download and Install Android 14