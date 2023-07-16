Goran Bregović about his wife Fun

Goran Bregović is in a harmonious marriage with Dženana, who rarely appears in public

Izvor: Youtube/Screenshot/FACE HD TV

Musician Goran Bregović has been married to Dženana for almost three decades, whom he met back in 1977, when she was only 16 years old. She gave birth to three daughters, Emma, ​​Lulu and Una, and for all these years we rarely had the opportunity to see her in public.

For Dženana, it has always been said that she is measured and modest, that she runs away from the spotlight that is there because of her famous husband, and for decades it was said that she is “the most beautiful Sarajka”.

Izvor: Instagram/Screenshot

“Oh, what a beauty. I am an old woman. But you can ask me how I feel as a mother whose daughter is an artist,” Dženana once said. During her husband’s decades-long career, there were rumors that Bregović was unfaithful to her, which he never confirmed or denied.

Instead of answering, he always talked:

“You have to get married. You have to have someone in your life to create a balance, so that your life doesn’t go too far in one direction. Marriage and family are for that.”

Source: Courier

