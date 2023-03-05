Goran Dragić will start his career in Milwaukee.

Source: Profimedia

Goran Dragić (36) is a new Milwaukee basketball player. With Giannis Adetokumba and the Bucks, he will try to win the NBA title. After the split with Chicago, he weighed the offers of several clubs and made the decision to move to the leading team of the Eastern Conference.

The club confirmed it through the official website, although the length of the contract was not announced. It is speculated that it is a short-term cooperation until the end of the season. What has been emphasized is that he will wear number 31. Dallas fans expected that he could sign for the Mavs because of his great relationship with his compatriot Luka Doncic, but that did not happen in the end.

Dragić has been in the strongest league in the world for 15 seasons, he played for Phoenix, Houston, Miami, Toronto, Brooklyn and Chicago before signing for the Bucks. He averaged 13.3 points, 4.7 assists and 3 rebounds per game in his career. During this season, he scored an average of 6.4 points, 2.7 assists and 1.4 rebounds in 15.4 minutes on the floor in the Bulls jersey. He will try to get an NBA ring towards the end of his career.