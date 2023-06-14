Goran Ivanišević on Novak Djokovic | Sports

Goran Ivanišević talked about working with Novak Djokovic, plans, goals…

Source: Profimedia

Novak Djokovic dominates tennis, won the 23rd Grand Slam title and has no plans to stop there. This season, he has already lifted trophies at the Australian Open and Roland Garros, Wimbledon and the US Open are still to come. Can he complete the calendar grand slam? His coach Goran Ivanisevic he is convinced that it is possible.

In terms of titles with the four biggest tournaments, he overtook Rafael Nadal, who has 22 trophies. The goals are set. “I said that Nadal and Novak would overtake Federer before I became a coach. They did it. Nadal was missing in Paris, he is a fighter. If he comes back, he will be dangerous again. I don’t know the limit for Novak. It would be nice if he won the calendar grand slam. His body is fantastic. Let’s go, as we go. The caravan is going, and no one knows where we will stop. The highway has no borders. He is healthy, ready, focused. As far as I’m concerned, he doesn’t have to stop,” Ivanišević said at the conference.

He admits that it is significant that he and Novak speak the same language. “Of course it is important that we speak the same language, no one thinks in English. The Balkan mentality is that I know what he will do. A Balkan man can train anyone, but only a Balkan man can train a Balkan man. Cooperation is good. It’s hard to say which is his favorite Grand Slam, each one is special, but let’s remember this Roland Garros the most because of the record.”

Roger is retired, Nadal’s next season will be his last, Murray is fighting but not doing well, who could replace them? “Tennis will never have a big four again. Karlos Alkaraz will be my favorite, as a tennis player and a person. The way tennis, always smiling. He is already a star and when Novak leaves the scene, Alkaraz is next.”

Finally, he was asked what he thought a match between him and Novak would look like. “I would like to play with Djokovic, I just trained with him. Knowing all I know, I would probably lose, although it would also depend on the surface. It would be interesting, I would like to see it. As far as my career is concerned, I would have played differently against that unfortunate Sampras. He ruined half my life, I would have played some finals differently against him,” Ivanišević concluded with a smile.