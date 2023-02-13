The head coach of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Goran Lojo, resigned after losing to Germany in the qualifiers for the European Championship, and subsequently explained the reasons for his decision.

Immediately after the match, Goran Lojo resigned and promised to explain the reasons for that decision in a statement within half an hour.

He fulfilled his promise and published a statement on his “Facebook” profile, which we are transmitting in its entirety.

“After tonight’s game, I am retiring from the position of coach of the women’s national team of Bosnia and Herzegovina. My contract will definitely expire after the European Championship in 2023. As we did not qualify, this evening was my last game on the bench of my favorite team. I am leaving proud of everything we have done together with the female team from 2017. In 2017, when I took over the national team, we did not have a single point in the official FIBA ​​ranking.

Today, we are the 14th national team in the world and 6th in Europe, according to the latest FIBA ​​ranking list.

We achieved the best result in the history of Olympic team sports that a BiH national team achieved, 5th place in Europe. Then we defeated the Olympic runner-up Japan and thus qualified for the World Championship, among the 12 best teams in the world. And for the first time in the history of Bosnia and Herzegovina. basketball.

We are all responsible for all the successes, my players, me as a coach, and my ‘stuff’ led by the legend of BiH, European and world basketball, Razija Mujanović.

There has been a change of generations, it takes a certain amount of time for the new team to fit in and match the other things that are important for the team’s success. Unfortunately, some do not have understanding or patience, some have been deliberately obstructing and humiliating the women’s basketball team of Bosnia and Herzegovina lately, they have other interests that I will not go into detail about.

There is no need for that because within the KSBiH there are bodies that, I hope, will solve this problem as soon as possible for the better future of basketball in BiH. I was thinking about leaving after the World Cup in Australia, but after unprecedented pressures and obstructions on the women’s basketball team, I decided to stay and end this cycle.

We came from nothing to the greatest success in the history of Bosnia and Herzegovina. of team sports and no one will ever be able to dispute that.

I am leaving and handing over my position to someone new appointed by the Board of Directors of the Basketball Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina, and I wish him the best of luck in his future work. Sincerely, Goran Lojo, selector of the women’s basketball team of Bosnia and Herzegovina”.

