MOSCOW – Every evening, between August 26 and September 4, the International Military Music Festival is celebrated on Red Square: parades and concerts in the shadow of the Spasskaya Tower, the most famous in the Kremlin. Also on Tuesday the event ended with fireworks: just before the news of Mikhail Gorbachev’s death was spread. Will the organizers plan the fires for this evening as well? The disappearance of the first and last president of the Soviet Union catches Russia in the darkest moment of its relations with the West, almost as if to decree the end of the era opened by Gorbachev’s new course.

The end of the “new course”

The openness and hopes for change are countered by an isolation that some observers here in Moscow consider even more rigid – and irreversible – compared to the times of the USSR. For these reasons, the death of perestroika’s father is sensitive news for the Kremlin to manage. As will the funeral, on which the Kremlin – rectifying previous information – makes it known that it has not yet taken decisions regarding the organization of a state funeral and the eventual participation of Vladimir Putin. For only a few hours, the pain of Gorbachev’s disappearance was expressed with similar words in the condolences expressed by the political leaders of both fronts: in short, the commemorations took opposite directions because the end of the USSR, which could have led to a real approaching the West, for many Russians it was instead a tragedy, a failure that Vladimir Putin decided to remedy by launching what is here called a “special military operation” against Ukraine.

The words of the Kremlin

This is reflected in the statements of Russian politicians, who do not fail to pay homage to Gorbachev, underlining, however, the hopes created by him, too many – as the state TV comments – “for a single person to realize them alone”. The position of the Kremlin, entrusted to the spokesman Dmitrij Peskov, immediately stands in contrast with Western assessments. Gorbachev was an “extraordinary person who will remain forever in the history of our country, and a great loss,” commented Peskov.

But there is no reason to see “any romanticism” from Gorbachev’s effort to end the Cold War “there has been no honeymoon between Russia and the collective West.” Gorbachev “was the most brilliant politician of his time – comments Leonid Slutskij, successor of Vladimir Zhirinovskij at the head of an ultra-nationalist party – but a controversial figure for his compatriots, due to the breach of the USSR opened by perestroika”. The thought of Konstantin Kosaciov, vice president of the Federation Council, is more articulated: “Gorbachev’s departure is a tragedy for the country, and for all those of us whose lives have been able to change for the better”, writes the senator on Telegram.

The great achievements of the Soviet Union, according to Kosaciov, are due to the people, not to a system that over time has turned against Soviet citizens: “It was Gorbachev who broke this system, indicating a difficult path but which, unlike of the past 70 years, it was going in the right direction ». The opinion of Ghennadiy Zjuganov, leader of the Russian Communist Party, has always been opposed: “I believe that Gorbachev was one of those leaders in the millennial history of Russia who caused total unhappiness not only to our people but also to friends and allies, pain and tragedy ».