Gorbachev is dead, Marco Rizzo (Communist Party) toasts: “Since December 26th ’91 I have been waiting to uncork my best bottle”

Gorbachev is dead, Marco Rizzo (Communist Party) toasts: “Since December 26th ’91 I have been waiting to uncork my best bottle”

ROME. «It was from 26 December 1991 that I had been waiting to uncork the best bottle I had…». The tweet of Marco Rizzo makes discussion that, after the former president of the USSR Mikhail Gorbachev died, he posted an image of a bottle of sparkling wine recalling the date of the dissolution of the Soviet Union, precisely on December 26, 1991, when the Soviet of the Republics of Supreme Soviet ratified the decisions of Gorbachev who had resigned as president the day before, and formally dissolved the USSR. The reaction of users was energetic, with dozens of tweets in response against the exit of the leader of the Communist Party, candidate for the Chamber with Italy Sovereign and Popular.

