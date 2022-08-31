August 31, 2022 at 2:27 am Last updated: 2 hours ago

image caption, Mikhail Gorbachev died in Moscow on August 30, Russian local time, at the age of 91.

Former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, who peacefully ended the Cold War, has died at the age of 91.

Gorbachev, who came to power in 1985, opened the door to the world and introduced a series of reforms. He served as president of the Soviet Union from March 1990 to December 1991, the first and last president in Soviet history. Gorbachev won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1990.

The hospital where Gorbachev died said he had suffered from a serious illness for many years, and his health had deteriorated in recent years, and he was often in and out of the hospital.

In June 2022, international media reported that Gorbachev was hospitalized with kidney disease. The hospital has not yet released the cause of death.

image caption, In 1987, Gorbachev and President Ronald Reagan signed the nuclear arms control agreement.

But Gorbachev was still unable to prevent the slow disintegration of the Soviet Union and the birth of modern Russia. United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he “changed the course of history” and the world mourns him. See also North Korea has again launched a hypersonic missile

“Mikhail Gorbachev is a politician like no other,” Guterres tweeted in tribute: “The world has lost an outstanding global leader, staunch multilateralist and industrious advocate for peace. .”

video caption, Gorbachev gave an interview to the BBC in 2019 on the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall.

According to Reuters, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that after Gorbachev’s death, Putin expressed his deepest condolences.

EU President Ursula von der Leyen praised Gorbachev for “blazing the trail for a free Europe” and a “trustworthy and respected leader”.

“We will not forget this legacy,” she added.

video caption, What do Moscow residents think about the 30th anniversary of the disintegration of the former Soviet Union?

Gorbachev and China

Relations between Beijing and Moscow broke down in the 1950s, and there has been no exchange of visits between China and the Soviet Union for a long time after that. Gorbachev was the first Soviet top leader to visit China after the de-escalation.

On May 15, 1989, Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev visited Beijing. Gorbachev’s visit coincided with the Tiananmen protests, when demonstrators occupied Tiananmen Square in central Beijing and tried to stop the motorcade.

At that time, Chinese officials were forced to hold the welcome ceremony at the capital airport because protesters occupied Tiananmen Square.

image caption, On May 15, 1989, the then Chinese President Yang Shangkun held a welcome ceremony at the airport to welcome Gorbachev.

During that visit, Mikhail Gorbachev, General Secretary of the Soviet Communist Party and Chairman of the Presidium of the Supreme Soviet of the Soviet Union, who advocated political transparency and reform of the political system, held separate meetings with Zhao Ziyang, then General Secretary of the Communist Party of China, and Deng Xiaoping, Chairman of the Central Military Commission of the Communist Party of China. Relations between the CPSU and the CCP were normalized at that time.

image caption, Gorbachev and his wife held a group photo with Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping during their visit to China.

image caption, Zhao Ziyang, then General Secretary of the Communist Party of China, met with Gorbachev. Shortly after Gorbachev's visit to China, Zhao Ziyang was dismissed from office and placed under house arrest for sympathizing with the student movement.

However, shortly after Gorbachev returned from his visit, Zhao Ziyang was dismissed from his post and placed under house arrest for sympathizing with the student movement.

After Zhao Ziyang’s death in January 2005, Gorbachev issued a statement expressing his condolences. In a statement on Zhao Ziyang’s death, Gorbachev said: “I remember that our meeting took place in the context of the Tiananmen protests. Zhao Ziyang approached these protests with great concern and concern. Among the CCP leadership at the time, Zhao Ziyang was the most sympathetic to the demonstrators and the most accepting of democracy. But at the same time, Zhao Ziyang repeatedly reiterated that he was an ally with Deng Xiaoping.”

Gorbachev later revealed in his memoirs that Zhao Ziyang spoke candidly during their talks about whether a socialist country could abandon the idea of ​​a one-party system and implement a multi-party system.