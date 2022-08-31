Home World Gorbachev: Last leader of Soviet Union dies, UN chief says he ‘changed the course of history’, Putin expresses ‘deepest condolences’ – BBC News
Gorbachev: Last leader of Soviet Union dies, UN chief says he 'changed the course of history', Putin expresses 'deepest condolences'

Gorbachev: Last leader of Soviet Union dies, UN chief says he 'changed the course of history', Putin expresses 'deepest condolences'

Mikhail Gorbachev died in Moscow on August 30, Russian local time, at the age of 91.

Former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, who peacefully ended the Cold War, has died at the age of 91.

Gorbachev, who came to power in 1985, opened the door to the world and introduced a series of reforms. He served as president of the Soviet Union from March 1990 to December 1991, the first and last president in Soviet history. Gorbachev won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1990.

The hospital where Gorbachev died said he had suffered from a serious illness for many years, and his health had deteriorated in recent years, and he was often in and out of the hospital.

In June 2022, international media reported that Gorbachev was hospitalized with kidney disease. The hospital has not yet released the cause of death.

