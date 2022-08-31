As announced, the contents of the telegram sent by Putin to the family of leaders who died last night arrived in the morning. Mikhail Gorbachev “had to face great challenges in foreign policy, in the economy and in the social sphere, he deeply understood that reforms were necessary and tried to propose his own solutions to burning problems”. This was written by Russian President Vladimir Putin in a message of condolence for the death of the last Soviet leader. “I would also like to underline – adds Putin – that great humanitarian, charitable and enlightenment activity that Gorbachev has conducted in all the last years. I ask you to accept the sincere words of solidarity and empathy for the loss you have suffered”.

