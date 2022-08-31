Home World Gorbachev, Putin’s message: “He faced great challenges”. Yellow on state funerals
Gorbachev, Putin's message: "He faced great challenges". Yellow on state funerals

Gorbachev, Putin's message: "He faced great challenges". Yellow on state funerals

As announced, the contents of the telegram sent by Putin to the family of leaders who died last night arrived in the morning. Mikhail Gorbachev “had to face great challenges in foreign policy, in the economy and in the social sphere, he deeply understood that reforms were necessary and tried to propose his own solutions to burning problems”. This was written by Russian President Vladimir Putin in a message of condolence for the death of the last Soviet leader. “I would also like to underline – adds Putin – that great humanitarian, charitable and enlightenment activity that Gorbachev has conducted in all the last years. I ask you to accept the sincere words of solidarity and empathy for the loss you have suffered”.

The state funeral

No decision has yet been made in Moscow on when the funeral of the last Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, who died last night, will be held, nor is it yet clear whether it will be a state funeral and whether President Vladimir Putin will attend the ceremony. “The matter will be addressed today, and decisions will be made based on the wishes of Gorbachev’s family and friends,” said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, quoted by the Interfax news agency. The decision will also depend on the wishes indicated by the leader and those of his family.

