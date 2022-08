LONDON – Praised abroad as the man of the Nobel Peace Prize, of nuclear disarmament, of the end of the Cold War, of the liberation of Eastern Europe from the chains of the Communist dictatorship; contested and even mocked in Moscow for chaos, hunger and ultimately the collapse of the Soviet Union, which also led to his resignation. Mikhail Gorbachev, one of the protagonists of the twentieth century, was a leader with two opposing faces, in the West and at home.