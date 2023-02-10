Partizan midfielder Hamidu Traore had a turbulent Sunday because he had to go to Turkey and bring his family to Serbia after the terrible earthquake.

Before Partizan’s match against Mladost Gat on Saturday, the special duo of the conference, Petrić, devoted himself to talking about the player who will not play on Saturday – Hamid Traore.

In the previous days, he had to travel to Turkey, in order to bring his family members to his home in Belgrade.

“Traore has a problem with his wrist, and since his family is in Turkey, he went to bring them to Belgrade, and that is very important to me – to be sure when the family is well. That is very important to me, the family comes first. He was in Turkey, he came back yesterday, he will probably train and have a problem with his wrist. He won’t be in the machine tomorrow, but from Monday, Tuesday he will be in the machine, so we’ll see for Thursday and the Conference League.”



After the victory against Napredek in the last round, Petrić was angry because that match was played at all on very difficult terrain and extreme cold, wind…

“The pitch didn’t suit us, first of all. I’m not saying that the Napredka team wouldn’t have shown a better game, it certainly would have, but in general, a better surface suits us better. One thing bothers me – seven days ago, no one said that we wanted to postpone the game, I just put asked if the field was frozen. When they said it wasn’t, I said I had nothing more to say. It was really frozen and I just told them ‘It’s your decision, let’s go and whatever God gives us’. I would say the same thing that we lost”.

