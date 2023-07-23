Home » Gori railway station in Bor | Info
Gori railway station in Bor | Info

Gori railway station in Bor | Info

A terrible fire is raging tonight at the former railway station in Bor, and the scene is dramatic.

A large fire flared up tonight at the former, abandoned railway station in Bor.

According to the first information, the roof caught fire, and the fire quickly spread to the rest of the abandoned building.

Firefighters quickly arrived on the scene and are in the process of extinguishing the fire. The pictures and videos coming from the location are very dramatic and have caused a lot of attention on social networks.

For now, there is no information about the cause of the fire.


