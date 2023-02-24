Damon Albarn started with Gorillaz almost like a game, a project that allowed it to be much more open and fluid than Blur but which over time became its main project, resulting in albums as important as “Demon Days” (05) y “Plastic Beach” (06), but little by little, the creative flame seemed to have burned out and it was easier to see something typical of the great composer in his solo records than in the records of the animated collective that he commanded.

Con “Cracker Island” this changes again and we find the most cohesive album of the band since the aforementioned “Plastic Beach”, with Albarn adding more of himself, albeit using the band’s virtual costumes to speak of the isolation and commodification of lives that have become virtually virtual. Musically, it’s their most poppy album in a long time, noticing the hand of Greg Kurstin (Sia, Adele) supervising the production, combining with a touch of The Flaming Lips from the beginning of the century in songs like “The Tired Influencer” o “Baby Queen”.

It is evident that this feeling of unreality, of living our lives in front of screens, serves to unite a record in which Albarn once again mixes perfectly with his many collaborators, but this time with a tone more of a closed work, of a record, more than a collection of singles. Even so, it remains a step below the two great albums of his with the project, due to some songs that seem out of the general concept, especially “Tarantula”.

The album opens with the melodic funky of “Cracker Island”, where Thundercat’s bass puts the funk and Albarn the melody, and which is a worthy successor to “DARE”. then comes “Oil”, what I think is my favorite song on the record, a synth pop song with acoustics in which Albarn is accompanied in the harmonies by the voice of the great Stevie Nicks, singing things like “Individual actions change the world/ Fill them up with love”. “The Tired Influencer” sounds like Wayne Coyne produced by Kurstin, pop psychedelia about a world where nothing seems real anymore (“Just trying to keep my head up, but nothing real anymore/ In the world of the tired influencer”).

“Silent Running”, the best of the advances, combines a funk guitar with a great Albarn melody, crowned by the best chorus on the album, aided by some beautiful synthesizers. Kevin Parker is the collaborator who leaves the most personal mark and can be seen “New Gold” Like the perfect sum between Tame Impala and Gorillaz, the chorus with its well-known falsetto could have appeared perfectly on “Currents”. For his part, “Storm” it works well with a relaxed and sunny chorus and Bad Bunny doing his thing. It sounds like his most relaxed songs like “Otro atardecer” from the successful “A summer without you”.

For the end they leave two more relaxed songs, “Skinny Ape” begins as a soft caress of folk pop, think Simon & Garfunkel, before a synth and beat kick in for flavor Gorillaz, then both parts, initially contrary, work together until the song breaks into a crazy piece of ‘synth pop’. Then comes the melancholic “Possession Island”a song that allows Albarn to bring out the great master of baroque pop melodies type “To The End” o “End Of The Century” ya Beck remember the times “Sea Change“(02). Albarn clings to one last, and grim, hope “Where things they don’t exist/And we’re all in this together ’til the end”. It seems like the perfect mantra for these post-Covid times and for a band that has made its own essence out of its non-existence.