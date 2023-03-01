The anniversary of the departure in 1973 of the first group of missionaries for the archdiocese of Bouaké is remembered. A story that is intertwined with that of PIME in the country and which continues today with the hospitality in Italy of some Ivorian priests in formation

In January, the archdiocese of Gorizia celebrated an important anniversary that is intertwined with the history of PIME: on 8 January 1973, in fact, the first crew promoted by this local Italian Church reached the mission of Kossou, in the archdiocese of Bouaké in the Ivory Coast. The group consisted of three Sisters of Providence, PIME missionary Father Gennaro Cardarelli, two diocesan priests and three lay people. The presence in this group of Father Cardarelli – a PIME missionary originally from Naples who died in 1997 – also represented the beginning of what would later become the PIME mission in the Ivory Coast, and precisely the recurrence of these fifty years is the occasion that prompted the PIME Foundation to promote the “Not just bread” campaign in this year 2023, dedicated precisely to Cameroon, Chad and the Ivory Coast.

The Church of Gorizia wanted to mark its anniversary with a special celebration presided over by Bishop Carlo Redaelli in the cathedral on 8 January, the feast day of the Baptism of Jesus. A moment which – together with some PIME missionaries – also saw the significant presence of the vicar general of the diocese of Bouaké, father Alain Paul Yao, testifying to the many fruits borne by this experience. «It was Archbishop Pietro Cocolin, the superior general of the Sisters of Providence, Sister Spes Alma Rigotti, and the superior general of PIME, Monsignor Aristide Pirovano, who in 1973 wanted this common presence – recalls Monsignor Giuseppe Baldas, who from the beginning was the engine of this experience -. Once in Kossou, the missionaries found waiting for them the beautiful church built by Impregilo which was building a dam in the area in those years. The first stone had been blessed by Archbishop Cocolin himself in 1970, during a journey in which he had also inaugurated the leprosy village of Manikro. The same collaboration between the archdiocese of Gorizia, the Sisters of Providence and PIME would then be repeated with a new crew who settled in Nimbo, on the outskirts of Bouaké, in December 1975».

Those beginnings – but also everything that happened after – at the celebration held in Gorizia were recounted by Father Yao: “The concern of the missionaries and of the many people who supported them from Europe was that people could get to know Jesus – explained the priest of the diocese of Bouaké -. Many really knew and followed him: thus new parishes were founded and the Church and the Kingdom of God developed. Vocations to marriage, to religious and priestly life were born: I myself met Father Gennaro Cardarelli; Father Giovanni De Franceschi, also from PIME, baptized me. I grew up in the parish of Nimbo, with Fr Michele Stevanato and Fr Paolo Zuttion and I am the first priest of this parish. We are your children, your grandchildren: if we can help you, we are ready to do so».

Today the priests the gift of faith of Gorizia are no longer in the Ivory Coast, but the link with this African Church has continued equally in other forms, including the accompaniment in the formation of some local priests who are hosted for a few years in Friuli Venezia Giulia for study and for pastoral activity. “The situation has profoundly changed – explains Fr Giulio Boldrin, director of the Missionary Center of Gorizia – but the missionary zeal cannot fail in the Church. The seeds planted then today have the face of three Ivorian priests (Don Joseph, Don Nicaise and Don David) whom we have come to appreciate and who are attending a cycle of higher education to “strengthen” the Church from which they come.

But they are also visible in the interventions in support of the Notre Dame des Sources center for minors in Bouaké where Claudia Pontel works and in the cooperation that also continues through the visits of the archbishop of Bouaké, Monsignor Paul-Siméon Ahouanan. Above all, the commitment of many who work in the parishes to sensitize people to support these African brothers of ours continues”.

“We are experiencing a very beautiful form of return to missionary activity – Archbishop Redaelli said in the celebration on the occasion of the 50th anniversary – and it is that of the relationship between sister Churches all committed, albeit in different parts of the world, to announcing and live the gospel. A path of knowledge and exchange of experiences with mutual enrichment. For our Church I am thinking, for example, of the theme of Christian initiation of adults where the most recently formed Churches have more experience than we do, or also that of articulation in local communities, very lively and entrusted to lay ministries. Therefore, thanking the Lord for the commitment of these decades, we ask him to be ever more witnesses of him, in communion with so many sister Churches and in sharing the great joy of the Gospel”.