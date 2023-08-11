Home » Gothic Remake invites us to the old camp with a new trailer
Gothic Remake invites us to the old camp with a new trailer

Gothic Remake invites us to the old camp with a new trailer

THQ Nordic today released a new trailer for Gothic Remake, reinterpretation of the first title of the RPG series released back in 2001, now recreated from scratch by Alkimia Interactive but still without a release date; the video shows us a scene of life in the “old field”.

This is the description of the video provided by the publisher:

Welcome to the Old Camp! Join us on a guided tour through the most opulent and vastest encampment in the Valley of the Mines. We’ll follow a charismatic villain as he leisurely navigates the city, watch his lovable interactions with the locals, and witness the heat of battle in the arena!!!

We leave you to the trailer, enjoy!

MX Video – Gothic Remake

