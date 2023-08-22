Government Announces Financial Aid for Victims of San Cristóbal Explosion

Government to Provide Financial Aid for Victims of San Cristóbal Explosion

SAN CRISTOBAL, Dominican Republic – In a move to support the families affected by the tragic San Cristóbal explosion, the government has announced that it will provide monthly financial aid to the victims’ relatives. Joel Santos, Minister of the Presidency, made the announcement on Monday.

According to Santos, the families will initially receive 50 thousand pesos each for the first month, followed by 20 thousand pesos for the subsequent months until December. This financial aid is aimed at helping the families cope with the aftermath of the explosion and to provide some relief during this difficult time.

In addition to the financial aid, the government has also stated that those injured in the explosion will receive assistance that is proportional to their injuries. The rescuers who bravely acted in the aftermath of the tragedy will also receive the necessary support from the government.

The explosion in San Cristóbal has left a lasting impact on the community, and this financial aid is a step towards helping the affected families rebuild their lives and find some semblance of normalcy. The government’s commitment to supporting the victims and their families is commendable, and it is hoped that this assistance will provide some relief during their difficult journey towards recovery.

More updates on the San Cristóbal explosion and the government’s efforts to provide aid will be provided as they become available.

