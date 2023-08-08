GOVERNMENT Approval of the rules for motorways, road haulage, bridges, small towns and more – News

The Council of Ministers approved the figures for municipalities, railways, highways, public transport and more.

Specifically, 50 million have been allocated for small municipalities, about a billion for the cost of materials to guarantee the high-speed railway works financed with the PNRR, rules for the simplification of strategic motorway works, methods for allocating funds for public transport local, the acquisition of the goods road haulage sector in the MIT channel, with an advantage for the sector in crisis.

And again the taxi question, in cooperation with Mimit. These are measures, contained in articles 3 and from 14 to 20 of the Asset Decree, aimed at guaranteeing the operations and safeguarding the activity of strategic sectors and local entities. Here are the measures.

Motorway concessions – Simplifications for projects. The control of the Superior Council of Public Works is abolished: the verification of the planning can be entrusted to control bodies accredited in accordance with European legislation. This will make it possible to build, among other things, works such as the A11, A14, A1, A13, A14, the Gronda di Genova and the Bologna bypass.

TPL – Procedures for rationalizing the allocation of funds for local public transport more consistent with the effective detection of services by the Regions.

Cargo transport – the goods road haulage sector is excluded from the powers of the ART, the transport authority, with the consequent suppression of the annual contribution by hauliers, to meet the crisis in the sector.

Bridges – For the assignment of the design and execution of the anti-seismic renovation works of the floodplain section of the bridge over the river Po between the municipalities of S. Benedetto Po and Bagnolo S. Vito, the expenditure of 4 million euros is authorized for the year 2024 and of Euro 2.5 million for the year 2025

Strait bridge – Finally, to allow for the hiring of highly professional technicians for the bridge over the Strait, there is a derogation from the ceiling of fees envisaged for administrators and civil servants in line with what has already been done for the Jubilee or Anas 2.0. The rule concerns the need to find highly competent super experts, also coming from companies such as Anas and Rfi (Italian railway network), for which there is no limit.

Small municipalities – A specific “Road investment fund in small municipalities” is set up, dedicated to the safety and maintenance of municipal roads, bridges and viaducts. 50 million from 2023 to 2025 in the MIT estimates: municipalities with up to 5,000 inhabitants will be able to submit requests for contributions for interventions costing no more than 150 thousand euros.

Dear materials – We intervene on the cost of materials, providing approximately 1 billion euros to face the increases and allow the implementation of interventions that cannot be postponed for the high-speed railway, financed with PNRR funds. These are Milan – Verona, Milan – Venice, Third pass of Giovi.

Taxi – the municipalities are given the possibility of issuing, on an experimental basis, additional licenses for the exercise of the service above all to deal with periods of extraordinary increase in demand, with a duration, in any case, not exceeding twelve months, which can be extended for a maximum a further twelve months due to service enhancement needs. In addition, regional capital municipalities, metropolitan city headquarters and international airport municipalities will be able to announce an extraordinary competition for the issue of additional licenses in an amount not exceeding 20 percent of the existing ones. However, these licenses will be linked to the availability of an electric or hybrid vehicle. For those who want, there will be incentives for the use of green cars. Finally, the use of the possibility of supplementary shifts and double driving is promoted, extending it to a national level.

Metropolitan lines of Rome Capital – Finally, Minister Salvini presented a law that extends the powers of the Extraordinary Commissioner for the construction of line C in Rome to the implementation of all urgent interventions connected to the celebrations of the Jubilee of the Catholic Church for 2025 in the city of Rome.

