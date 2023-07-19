Government Employees and Party Members March for Tax Justice and Anti-Corruption Measures

Title: Supporters of Honduras’ Libre Party Rally for Tax Justice, CICIH and Adherence to CAF

In a show of solidarity and demand for reform, government employees and members of the Libertad y Refundación (Libre) Party collectives gathered on Morazán Boulevard yesterday. The mobilization, initially called by former President Manuel Zelaya and coordinator of the Libre party, aimed to address key issues including the approval of the Tax Justice Law, adherence to the Andean Development Corporation (CAF), and the installation of the International Commission against Corruption and Impunity in Honduras (CICIH).

Dressed predominantly in red and black, supporters of the government party marched from the bridge in the La Guadalupe neighborhood towards the National Congress (CN), chanting slogans such as “Xiomara you are not alone, the people are with you” and “that the rich also pay taxes”. The demonstration gained momentum as prominent officials of the current government, including ministers, managers, and directors of state institutions, joined the call made by Manuel Zelaya.

Finance Minister Rixi Moncada emphasized that the mobilization was a response to the call of the party’s general coordinator and democratically elected president. He described it as a natural space for popular resistance to defend a political project that belongs to the Honduran people. Moncada underlined the importance of defending this project, even at the risk of their lives, as they have done for the past 14 years.

President of the National Congress, Luis Redondo, also joined the demonstration, walking a few blocks before entering the Legislative Power’s premises. Notably, former President Manuel Zelaya arrived driving his vehicle, accompanied by his daughter Xiomara Hortencia Zelaya and the presidential adviser on communications, Milton Benítez.

Zelaya addressed the crowd, stating that the people of Honduras have endured hunger, oppression, and unjust treatment for centuries. He emphasized the need for liberation, asserting that this emancipation comes at a cost. Zelaya called for the assistance of international experts in the fight against corruption, highlighting the shortcomings of the current system.

The rally, beginning at the bridge in the La Guadalupe neighborhood, also witnessed the involvement of other groups who joined from various locations such as the Secretariat of Infrastructure and Transportation (SIT) in the La Hoya neighborhood, and Suyapa Boulevard near the Hospital Escuela. Notably, the mobilization took place simultaneously with the resumption of sessions in the National Congress, which had been summoned for a legislative meeting later that evening.

As demands for tax justice, the establishment of CICIH, and adherence to CAF remain at the forefront of public discourse in Honduras, yesterday’s mobilization stands as a powerful display of collective will and commitment to bringing about meaningful change for the Honduran people.

