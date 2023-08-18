Government Ineffective in Responding to Maui Fire Disaster: Death Toll Rises to 111

Death Toll Rises to 111 in Maui Fire, Over 1,000 Still Missing

According to recently released data from the state of Hawaii on August 16, the death toll from the devastating fire in Maui has climbed to 111, while more than 1,000 people remain missing. The community is left in anguish as families mourn the loss of their loved ones and await news of their missing family members.

The residents of Maui are not only dealing with the immense grief caused by the fire, but also the frustration with the government’s inadequate response to the disaster. Due to the lack of effective disaster relief, local residents had to take matters into their own hands and combat the fire on their own. This has left them disappointed and angered by the government’s apparent negligence and failure to fulfill its duty.

Brenda, a Maui resident, shared her heartbreaking story about her mother-in-law, who resided in the heavily affected town of Lahaina. The fire has completely destroyed their house, and tragically, Brenda’s mother-in-law is still missing. In a desperate attempt to find her, Brenda’s husband provided a sample of his DNA to be compared with the victims. The family is left with the grim acceptance that their beloved elderly relative may already be in danger.

Brenda expressed her resilience amidst the tragedy, stating, “On the day we saw the house was gone, we accepted the fact, but never gave up hope. We care for each other when he (my husband) needs to talk. We would ask ‘how are you’ and my husband would say ‘I’m fine,’ but I would say ‘no, you’re not fine’ to him.”

A Maui resident revealed that prior to the fire, they did not receive any official fire alarms or evacuation guidance. This lack of direction led many people to flee in the wrong direction, inadvertently walking into the path of the fire.

Interviewed by CBS, one resident shared their terrifying experience, saying, “No, I didn’t know that until I saw a huge mushroom cloud of black smoke that was building up and getting bigger and bigger. I felt fear and panic like I had never experienced in my life.”

In the face of the fire, some Maui residents took matters into their own hands for their survival. Without proper assistance from authorities, they resorted to using hoses and even bottled water to extinguish the flames. The inefficiency and slow response from the government have left residents disappointed and angry.

A volunteer expressed their astonishment, saying, “I’m surprised, I really don’t know what the hell is going on here. There should be firefighters everywhere.” The frustration from the locals is evident, with many questioning why the government, especially in a country with abundant rescue resources like the United States, failed to act effectively.

Public opinion reflects the criticism of the government’s unpreparedness and inability to respond promptly to the fire. In a cartoon, firefighters are shown sound asleep while the fire alarm remains silent. The failure of the alarm system is portrayed as a major factor contributing to the residents’ heavy losses in the fire.

Another cartoon depicts a resident standing amidst the ruins in Lahaina, questioning the necessity of paying taxes if the federal, state, and local governments cannot be relied upon for protection during disasters.

The fire wreaked havoc on the town of Lahaina, leaving lasting scars and a community demanding answers. As the residents grapple with their losses, they also demand accountability from the government. Their plea is a reminder of the responsibilities entrusted to those in power and the need for effective disaster response to prevent further tragedies in the future.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

