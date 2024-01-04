Home » Government of El Salvador demolishes monument that symbolized the end of the civil war and these reasons were given by Nayib Bukele
by admin
The government of El Salvador demolished the monument to Reconciliation, a symbol of the end of the bloody civil war (1980-1992), this Wednesday. President Nayib Bukele described the monument as “anti-aesthetic” and an apology for pacts between the left and the right. The monument included three bronze statues, two of which were seven meters tall and symbolized a former guerrilla combatant and an unarmed soldier in fatigue clothing, with their hands releasing aluminum doves. The third statue was 12 meters tall and depicted a mother with outstretched arms wearing a ring that represented society’s commitment to live in peace.

Bukele celebrated the demolition, calling the monument a “supposed ‘monument to reconciliation'” that symbolized a “pact” between former guerrillas and the military which did not mean well-being for Salvadorans. He also criticized the monument, claiming that not only was it “aesthetically horrible,” but it glorified the pact between the “murderers” of the people.

The Minister of Public Works, Romeo Rodríguez, announced that a 2.5 km pedestrian route will be built and will be part of “the new peace and the new security that all Salvadorans live,” as a result of the fight against gangs in the country. The monument to Reconciliation was inaugurated in 2017 by the FMLN government to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the end of the conflict, using keys collected by the Catholic Church in its parishes. It was located on the side of a highway in western San Salvador.

The demolition has sparked controversy, with some criticizing the government’s decision to tear down a symbol of the end of a bloody civil war and the signing of peace agreements in 1992, which ended a conflict that left more than 75,000 dead and 7,000 missing. Nevertheless, the Salvadoran government proceeded with the demolition of the monument, and a new pedestrian route will take its place.

