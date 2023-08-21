Government of Ensenada Urges Motorists to Exercise Extreme Caution on Rain-Drenched Roads

Headline: Government of Ensenada Urges Motorists to Exercise Caution Amidst Landslides on Regional Highways

Subtitle: Recent rainfall leads to hazardous conditions on various roads in the municipality

Ensenada, [Date] – The Government of Ensenada has issued a warning to drivers, urging them to avoid unnecessary travel on regional roads due to hazardous conditions caused by landslides. Georgia Arvizu Gaytn, director of Regional Development and Delegations, highlighted the occurrence of landslides along the Transpeninsular highway, particularly in the area known as El Zacatn, as a result of heavy rainfall in the region.

The Government has identified multiple areas affected by landslides or cuts in the municipality of Ensenada. They include:

1. Transpeninsular: Las nimas (km 32), La Herradura (km 42), Start (km 56), La Angostura (km 74).

2. Highway to Erndira: Rancho La Cuesta (km 177), Los Cocos curve (km 115).

3. Ensenada-San Felipe: Canyon of the Crosses (Kilometer 17 to 31), The slope of the candelaria, Mesquite Straight (Kilometer 78 to 81), Section Heroes of Independence (Km 135).

4. Free Ensenada Tecate: Cuesta Mar (km 100), Las Torres curve (km 96), Road to Los Olivares, Ejido Ignacio Zaragoza (73 km).

In light of these dangerous conditions, motorists are being advised to exercise extreme caution or avoid traveling altogether. The Government has also provided a list of recommendations to ensure the safety of drivers in rainy weather:

1. Maintain optimal tire condition, including tread depth, proper pressure, brakes, and shock absorbers.

2. Regularly check windshield wipers for any signs of wear or malfunction.

3. Do not underestimate the dangers of light rain, as it can make the road surface slippery due to the mixture of grease and dust.

4. Turn on headlights to improve visibility and be seen by other drivers.

5. Increase the safety distance between vehicles to allow for safer braking and better visibility.

6. Reduce driving speed to have better control over the vehicle and improve reaction time.

7. Brake carefully, avoiding sudden or hard braking, as wet road conditions reduce the responsiveness of brakes.

8. Be prepared for aquaplaning effects when crossing puddles, by lifting the foot off the accelerator and maintaining a steady steering grip.

9. Avoid driving through puddles of unknown depth to minimize the risk of accidents or damage to the vehicle.

10. Keep windows clean and use appropriate ventilation or defogging systems to maintain clear visibility.

11. During storms, find a safe place to stop and wait for hail to subside to avoid any potential damage to the vehicle.

The Government of Ensenada emphasizes the importance of adhering to these recommendations in order to safeguard the well-being and integrity of all motorists.

