Government of the RS on imposing the decision of Kristijan Šmit | Info

The Government of the Republic of Srpska announced that Kristijan Šmit’s decision, which imposes an amendment to the Criminal Code of the Republic of Srpska, is not in accordance with the Constitution and legal order of the Republic of Srpska and cannot produce legal effect on its territory.

The Constitution of Republika Srpska prescribes the competence of the National Assembly of Srpska to enact laws, the procedure of which is clearly prescribed and determined, and only laws passed according to that procedure can be applied on the territory of Republika Srpska, announced the Government Bureau for Public Relations.

The Government pointed out that the entry into force of the law is prescribed by the provisions of Article 109 of the Constitution of the Republic of Srpska, which stipulates that all laws are published in the appropriate official gazette, i.e. the Official Gazette, and enter into force no earlier than the eighth day from the date of publication.

“All issues that are the subject of the said decision are already prescribed by the Criminal Code of the Republic of Srpska, which is fully harmonized with the recommendations and directives of the European Union and international conventions.” they stated from the Government.

Although he has no legitimacy, Šmit claims that he “imposed an amendment to the Criminal Code of the Republika Srpska, which introduces criminal provisions for bribery in elections and in public service”.

