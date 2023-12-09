Government rejects reactions from the international community that see alteration of the constitutional order

The government of Guatemala has strongly rejected hasty pronouncements from the international community regarding actions that could be seen as an alteration of the constitutional order. President Alejandro Giammattei has called on the international community to be cautious in issuing statements that could generate internal polarization. The government maintains that there is no action that can prevent elected authorities from taking office and expresses absolute respect for the Political Constitution and the alternation of power.

The president also emphasized that he has been respectful of the official election results and has begun a training process with municipal corporations in coordination with various government bodies. The 2023 general electoral results were made official and a transparent, orderly transition process was undertaken to guarantee compliance with the principle of alternation of power. This process had the supervision and support of the Organization of American States, which concluded with the delivery of the Final Government Transition report on December 6.

