Government’s Denial of Haitian Diaspora’s Demonstration: Narrow-mindedness or Justification?

Former congressman Rafael Méndez criticizes the Dominican Government’s decision to deny permission for a demonstration by the Haitian diaspora in the country. Méndez, who is currently running for deputy for the People’s Force party, believes that the government’s attitude is narrow-minded and a weak argument to justify their decision. He argues that the demonstration seeks the same objectives as what the Dominican government has been demanding from the international community, such as a solution to the humanitarian crisis and stability in Haiti. Méndez accuses the government of acting insincerely by demanding international support while preventing Haitian nationals from voicing their concerns in the Dominican Republic. He finds the government’s argument far-fetched and questions the warning from the Ministry of State for the Interior and Police that foreigners can be expelled if their activities threaten social peace, national security, or public order. The article ends with the abbreviation of the source: of-am.

