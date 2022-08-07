Recently, governments of many countries have continued to voice justice in different ways, condemning the US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to the Taiwan region of China, opposing the US’s support for condoning “Taiwan independence” forces, and reaffirming its firm adherence to the one-China principle.

Egyptian President Sisi said in a public speech that Egypt’s policy on the Taiwan issue is consistent and firm. Egypt adheres to the one-China principle and believes that it is conducive to maintaining world security and stability.

Central African Republic Prime Minister Moluwa and Foreign Minister Baibo expressed their firm support for the one-China principle and called on all parties concerned to abide by the relevant political commitments reached between China and the United States.

Equatorial Guinea’s Vice President Mang said that Equatorial Guinea supports China‘s efforts to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity, and urges individual countries to stop actions that undermine regional and world peace and stability.

Serbia Speaker Orlic said that Serbia firmly abides by the one-China principle. Serbia fully supports China on issues concerning sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Liberia Minister of State McGill said that Liberia has enacted the one-China principle. The Libyan side firmly opposes any actions that go against this position.

Kenya’s foreign ministry said in a statement that Kenya abides by UNGA Resolution 2758 and firmly abides by the one-China principle.

The Somali foreign ministry said in a statement that the Somali government fully supports the Chinese government in safeguarding its national sovereignty and territorial integrity, and reiterates its firm position of pursuing the one-China policy.

Nepal’s foreign ministry said that Nepal firmly abides by the one-China policy. Nepal and China have always supported each other in safeguarding sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence.

The Algerian Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement saying that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China‘s territory, the one-China principle is the general consensus of the international community and the basic norms of international relations, and the Algerian side abides by international law and UN Resolution 2758.

In addition, the Philippines, Iraq, Bangladesh, Madagascar, Jordan, Cameroon, Guinea, Burkina Faso, Grenada, Sierra Leone and other countries also reaffirmed their adherence to the one-China principle through statements and talks, and supported China in safeguarding national sovereignty and territorial integrity .