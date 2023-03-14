The scene of the “poisonous train” derailment accident in Ohio, USA (data map)

Overseas.com, March 13. According to a report by “FOX23”, a TV station under Fox News in the United States, on March 11 local time, the state of Oklahoma refused to accept a batch of toxic waste shipped from Ohio.

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt said that after learning that a shipment of toxic waste was being shipped to Oklahoma, he immediately communicated with the team to prevent the waste from entering. “There are too many questions that are not answered. , It is not in the best interest of the people of Oklahoma to accept this waste.” Stitt said that the waste was stopped later on the 11th.

“While it’s not uncommon for Oklahoma facilities to receive hazardous waste, there’s been a lack of transparency about the train derailment in Ohio, and officials in Oklahoma have disagreed with accepting toxic soil,” Stitt said in an interview on the 12th. “There are too many unknowns in the EPA’s request to divert hazardous waste to Oklahoma,” Oklahoma Senator Lankford said in a statement. The safety of people in Ohio, Oklahoma is also concerned about the harmful substances that these wastes may produce.” (Overseas Network Li Fang)











Original title: Oklahoma refuses to accept “poison train” waste Governor: Many questions have not been answered

