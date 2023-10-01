Governor Pedro Pierluisi Officially Announces Re-Election Campaign amidst Challenge from Jenniffer González

Governor Pedro Pierluisi Urrutia officially announced his candidacy for re-election as the leader of the New Progressive Party (PNP). The announcement was made during a public event at the Puerto Rico Convention Center and was attended by many members of the party’s leadership.

Pierluisi Urrutia highlighted his achievements in advancing the country’s reconstruction, granting raises to public servants, and declaring the end of Puerto Rico’s bankruptcy. However, he acknowledged that there is still much work to be done.

His announcement comes after Puerto Rico’s resident commissioner in Washington DC, Jenniffer González, confirmed in a video message that she will challenge Pierluisi Urrutia for the position of governor. González has expressed concerns about the state of Puerto Rico’s health and education systems and believes that the island has the resources to make significant improvements, but requires strong leadership to achieve it.

During the event, one of the speakers indirectly referenced González’s approach, emphasizing the importance of listening to the base of the New Progressive Party. Several mayors and legislators also expressed their support for Pierluisi Urrutia’s re-election, with the mayor of San Juan, Miguel Romero, stating that Puerto Rico progresses when the PNP governs with Pierluisi in La Fortaleza.

The director of Pierluisi Urrutia’s re-election campaign, Caridad Pierlusi, thanked the audience and highlighted her brother’s accomplishments, generating chants of “four more years.” Tiody Ferré, widow of PNP founder Luis A. Ferré, also spoke and urged for the continued pursuit of statehood for Puerto Rico.

Ferré emphasized unity and stressed that the party should fight until they see the “new little star,” referring to the United States flag. The event took place as the PNP began accepting candidatures for various positions, with candidates submitting their documents to the State Election Commission’s community offices.

The race for the governorship within the New Progressive Party is expected to be highly competitive, with both Pierluisi Urrutia and González vying for the position. As the campaign unfolds, the future of Puerto Rico’s leadership and the direction of the New Progressive Party will be closely watched.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

